Moviment Graffitti fact-checks leaflet on Dingli road works distributed by Ian Borg

After stopping construction works for a new road in Dingli, Moviment Graffitti is questioning the motives and urgency behind the new development, especially by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

Borg distributed a leaflet to Dingli residents on the need for the new road connecting two alleys together, claiming that it is within the interests of residents to have this road in the area.

The minister’s primary argument is that the new road, which will create an entrance and exit in Sqaq il-Muzew and Daħlet is-Sienja, is essential for emergency services to access these areas.

READ ALSO: Protests stop rural road works in Dingli, Infrastructure Malta says no permit required

In response to this, Graffitti noted that emergency transport such as ambulances and fire engines are already able to pass through Sqaq il-Mużew, with the road only adding congestion to the area.

Graffitti rebutted several other points from the leaflet. While the leaflet pledged that a nearby medieval chapel won’t be affected by the works, Graffitti noted that the road works are situated too close to avoid any damage.

They also pointed out that this road would place added pressure for more development on ODZ. The leaflet says that the road works will not introduce new building land, but the building permit issued for the road can be found on ODZ.

Dingli residents have expressed serious concerns over the road works. While Ian Borg writes in his leaflet that residents in Sqaq il-Mużew are keen on having this scheme finalised, several Dingli residents penned a letter together with Graffitti calling on ministers to stop this road.

A petition will also be distributed by Graffitti allowing Dingli residents to voice their concerns over the works.