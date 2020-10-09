[WATCH] Rosianne Cutajar unveils anti-racism plan, justifies PM’s full up stand on migration

Asylum and detention centres cannot take in more people, Rosianne Cutajar said in a loose interpretation of the Prime Minister’s migration stance that Malta was full up.

The Equality Parliamentary Secretary was asked by MaltaToday during the launch of an action plan against racism and xenophobia whether Robert Abela’s comments were fomenting such sentiments.

Abela has been arguing that Malta is full up when speaking of migrant arrivals from Libya, while at the same time pointing his finger towards problems faced by communities where large foreign populations live.

Many have understood the Prime Minister to mean that the country was full up and not just its reception facilities. But not Cutajar, it seems.

She said the Prime Minister was simply stating a fact when he used the word full up.

“Robert Abela is doing no harm in saying that our country is full up. Dr Abela is being factual - our detention centres cannot take in more people,” she said, playing down the strong language.

Her comments followed the launch of a consultation process for Malta's first action plan against racism and xenophobia (NAPRAX). Cutajar herself is spearheading the plan.

The consultation process is asking the public whether they agree with the document, seeking their personal experiences of racism or those as a bystander, and whether they have additional proposals to be included.

Citizenship Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat pleaded to the public to take part in this consultation. “Let's direct our thoughts where they're heard and where they can result in a positive change in Maltese society,” he said.

Malta has a racism issue, Helena Dalli says

European Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli, who was present at the launch through a Zoom link, warned that Malta had to admit it had a racism issue and direct investment towards the problem in order to better the situation.

Cutajar further reiterated Malta's need for an action plan against racism to better address the realities faced by foreign communities.

Admitting that Malta has a xenophobia problem, Cutajar commented that the plan shows a commitment by government to put forward concrete plans to combat the situation.

Abela has himself taken a militant stand on irregular immigration in recent months. At the start of the local COVID-19 outbreak, Malta closed its ports and hired accommodation vessels from private pleasure cruise companies to keep migrants at sea.

More recently, Abela brought up the issue with Opposition leader Bernard Grech, insisting the two ought to work together to let the EU know that Malta is full up.