Robert Abela tells tourism operators: ‘We need to increase COVID-19 enforcement'

Prime Minister Robert Abela has told tourism operators that stronger enforcement of COVID-19 regulations is required to ensure everyone exits the pandemic successfully.

Abela was meeting with representatives from the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) at Castille on Monday as part of the pre-budget consultation.

Abela said that while he understood complaints from operators, such as bar owners, restrictions and their enforcement was necessary to protect the industry and not harm it.

“The added enforcement will translate into sectors remaining open and the country transitioning from this period successfully,” he said.

The PM also insisted on the better use of facemasks to curb the rate of COVID-19 transmission, hinting at the wider use of facemasks in the community. Such a proposal was made by the Medical Association of Malta on Monday.

“Through educational campaigns we should transmit the message on the importance of wearing masks,” he said.

Abela also discussed the use of more passenger screening at the airport, insisting that closing it down is not a solution.

“It is crucial that we introduce rapid testing as well as increasing the number of tests carried out on people arriving to the country,” Abela told the MHRA.

The PM said decisions taken by government today were important to safeguard the future.

“If government does not update the measures it has introduced, the situation can easily take a turn for the worse,” he said.

Abela concluded by saying that people should become more responsible, stating that the easiest path to take for government would be to order a lockdown.

MHRA President Tony Zahra said that while the country faces a big challenge, together this challenge can be overcome.

He also appealed for decisions to be taken collectively for the sake of the country.