[WATCH] Petting of tiger cubs at zoos to become illegal under proposed changes

The petting of lion and tiger cubs at zoos will be prohibited under changes being proposed by the government.

Under proposed legislative changes the touching of wild animals by visitors, a staple attraction of zoos in Malta, will become illegal.

In a clamorous incident five years ago, a young boy sustained facial injuries when he was mauled by a tiger at the Montekristo zoo in Luqa. The tiger had been taken for a walk by its handler while people were inside the zoo. But other zoos are known to allow people inside big cat enclosures to pose for photographs, while others allow children to pet big cat cubs.

Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo unveiled a public consultation exercise on the proposed changes to laws regulating zoos that will start on Tuesday 13 October and run through to the 27 October.

Refalo said other proposed amendments include the microchipping of animals in zoos and the introduction of a compulsory insurance policy.

The amendments proposed that the breeding of wild animals be made illegal, unless exempted by the directorate for veterinary regulation.

Exemptions, which will need to be listed and specified by the directorate, will include breeding for conservation and scientific purposes.

Animals being kept in zoos must also be neutered.

Legislation will also dictate that animal enclosures will need to have the necessary permits and 24-hour CCTV footage.

Asked on the issue of zoo owners building enclosures without permits, only to have the illegal area regularised, Refalo said that under the proposed amendments this situation will stop once and for all.

“Every zoo will need the necessary permits. This will stop once and for all,” Refalo said.

Noah's Ark zoo in Siġġiewi is currently seeking regularisation for a number of enclosures built without the necessary planning permits. The zoo had originally been built illegally and was regularised afterwards.

The Animal Rights Minister brushed off responsibility when asked about the scrutiny of zoo owners and whether they had adequate financial means to sustain a zoo operation.

“That is not in our remit,” he said.