Funeral for people who die from COVID-19 to be allowed

People who die from COVID-19 will now be able to have a funeral under updated regulation surrounding the virus.

In a statement, the health ministry said that following an internal evaluation, a revision of practices surrounding the burial of coronavirus victims was carried out.

Family members will be allowed 24 hours to plan the funeral.

A funeral will also be allowed in churches and places of worship as opposed to previous regulation.

The change in regulation comes following an evaluation process by the World Health Organization.

“Malta has always abided by regulation issued by WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control,” a health ministry statement read.