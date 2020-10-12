menu

Funeral for people who die from COVID-19 to be allowed

Family members of deceased victims of coronavirus to be allowed 24 hours to plan their loved one’s funeral

karl_azzopardi
12 October 2020, 5:02pm
by Karl Azzopardi

People who die from COVID-19 will now be able to have a funeral under updated regulation surrounding the virus.

In a statement, the health ministry said that following an internal evaluation, a revision of practices surrounding the burial of coronavirus victims was carried out.

Family members will be allowed 24 hours to plan the funeral.

A funeral will also be allowed in churches and places of worship as opposed to previous regulation.

The change in regulation comes following an evaluation process by the World Health Organization.

“Malta has always abided by regulation issued by WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control,” a health ministry statement read.

 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Funeral for people who die from COVID-19 to be allowed
National

Funeral for people who die from COVID-19 to be allowed
Karl Azzopardi
Five COVID-19 cases at Luqa civic amenity site
National

Five COVID-19 cases at Luqa civic amenity site
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Petting of tiger cubs at zoos to become illegal under proposed changes
National

[WATCH] Petting of tiger cubs at zoos to become illegal under proposed changes
Karl Azzopardi
Labour heavyweights sign open letter to Prime Minister and Cabinet on SOFA
National

Labour heavyweights sign open letter to Prime Minister and Cabinet on SOFA
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.