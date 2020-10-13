menu

93 new cases of coronavirus, active cases reach 881

COVID-19 update for 13 October | 93 new cases, 31 recoveries • 881 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,257 • Cases still being investigated 

laura_calleja
13 October 2020, 12:34pm
by Laura Calleja

Malta has registered 93 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced. 

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 31 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 881.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 25 were family members of previously known cases, four were contacts of positive work colleagues, two were a direct contact of other positive cases and one was imported.

2,257 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 284,352 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic. 

Earlier today, a 71-year-old man became Malta's 44th victim of COVID-19

Malta has registered 3,937 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March, including 44 deaths.

More in National
Over 17,000 live in overcrowded households, living conditions survey finds
National

Over 17,000 live in overcrowded households, living conditions survey finds
Nicole Meilak
[WATCH] Government will have to listen to the people on land gifted to hunters, BirdLife says
National

[WATCH] Government will have to listen to the people on land gifted to hunters, BirdLife says
Karl Azzopardi
Malta customs seize 23 powerboats destined for Libya’s migrant smugglers
National

Malta customs seize 23 powerboats destined for Libya’s migrant smugglers
Kurt Sansone
‘Over my dead body’: zoo-owner rails against rules to stop public touching wild animals
National

‘Over my dead body’: zoo-owner rails against rules to stop public touching wild animals
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.