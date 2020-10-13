93 new cases of coronavirus, active cases reach 881

Malta has registered 93 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 31 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 881.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 25 were family members of previously known cases, four were contacts of positive work colleagues, two were a direct contact of other positive cases and one was imported.

2,257 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 284,352 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier today, a 71-year-old man became Malta's 44th victim of COVID-19.

Malta has registered 3,937 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March, including 44 deaths.