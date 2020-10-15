Hunting for votes: How cunning is Abela’s Miżieb plan?

Hunting demographics favour Labour. But the PN’s own recovery depends on a rebound in Gozo, the west and the south-east where its support plummeted over the past two decades. Would Labour lose a generation of educated, environmentally-sensitive voters? And is the PN risking boosting abstention figures by being reluctant on taking a clear stance?

Amid growing speculation of a general election in late 2020, Prime Minister Robert Abela has signed off an area five times the size of Buskett to the hunting lobby. Opposition leader Bernard Grech has so far been careful in his choice of words, criticising the way the agreement was concocted behind people’s backs without committing a new PN government to scrap it.

The three-year shelf-life of the agreement ensures the PN will have to commit itself whether to retain an agreement opposed by a significant portion of its actual and likely voters.

And this raises the question whether Grech has the audacity to grab an opportunity by clearly committing his party to reclaim Miżieb and l-Aħrax for the people.

1. Hunters have swayed elections in the past but Maltese society is changing

Back in the 1970s it was a Mintoff-led government which passed the first rules regulating hunting in Malta to the consternation of the hunting lobby, which organised the first protests. But on the eve of the 1987 election Labour started to pander to the hunting lobby by committing Miżieb and l-Aħrax to the hunting lobby in a desperate bid to hold on to power.

Labour smelt an opportunity again when hunters rebelled against stricter regulations enacted by Nationalist parliamentary secretary Stanley Zammit. This led to the signing of a formal pre-electoral pact with hunters, which along with a promise to scrap VAT, was a major factor in Alfred Sant’s surprise victory in the 1996 general election. But in 1998 it was the PN’s turn to sign a similar pact with hunters in an election which saw Fenech Adami return to power and setting the country back on course to joining the European Union.

While the hunting lobby remains as strong as ever, the country has also seen a sharp rise in environmental sensitivity since the early noughties, which may render such agreements toxic for an increasing number of voters. The question remains whether their revulsion at the hunters’ ability to blackmail the political class will be enough to make them change their vote.

2. The PN still won the EU referendum despite hunting

The PN did make a promise to safeguard spring hunting and to maintain the status quo for hunters and trappers before the 2003 EU referendum, something which returned to haunt the party in later years where PN governments under pressure from the European Commission, found themselves facing accusations of betrayal by hunting lobbies despite their efforts to safeguard Spring hunting in European courts.

But despite reassurances to the contrary, joining the EU was always bound to threaten the status quo.

Despite awareness of the long-term threat posed by the EU to hunting, a strong majority still confirmed the yes majority in an election held in 2003. While hunting was a factor in PN’s decision to shun a pro-EU coalition with the Greens who were vociferous in their opposition to Spring hunting, the result indicates that hunters did not put their hobby before what they perceived to be the right decision to take for the benefit of their country. The poor result by Lino Farrugia when he contested as an independent in the first MEP elections in 2004, where he got just 3,119 votes, exposed the weakness of hunters as a standalone independent lobby group, reminding them that their power depended on exercising leverage on political parties.

3. The majority of PN voters already oppose hunting and the party can’t ignore its own grassroots

Surveys held before the Spring hunting referendum showed two-thirds of PN voters inclined to vote against Spring hunting despite their party’s directive under Simon Busuttil to vote to keep the status quo. Surveys also showed a far stronger anti-hunting majority among the tertiary educated where opposition to spring hunting was over 60%. This contrasted with a majority of PL voters who followed their party directive to support spring hunting.

Moreover, opposition to Spring hunting was strongest in northern districts where the PN is stronger. This suggests that PN voters do not feel bound by their party’s stance to retain hunting privileges, and their views expressed in the social media may well turn off hunters from the party irrespective of any official declaration to the contrary by party officials.

The PN risks alienating some of its supporters who would to like to see their party take leadership on an issue which unites various cohorts of PN voters. including younger and environmentally sensitive voters, as well as older, more conservative voters who resent the bullishness of the hunting lobby. But while this may serve in galvanising the PN coalition in its urban strong holds uniting enlightened conservatives and more liberal ones, it risks further weakening the PN in rural regions where Labour has made remarkable advances in recent years.

4. PN has been losing support in pro-hunting localities, which are vital for its recovery

An analysis of the Spring hunting referendum result by district clusters showed the Spring hunting lobby winning by over 60% in the Labour-held, hunting country of the fifth, sixth and seventh districts – southeast and west, and in Gozo. On the other hand the No to Spring hunting won by over 60% collectively in the cluster including the eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth districts, which includes the urban areas north of the harbour and in the northeast.

The problem for the PN is that its regional decline, confirmed by recent local elections which saw Labour winning Siggiewi from the PN, was particularly felt in Gozo, the western and south eastern regions. The new PN leader is aware that the party needs to recover votes in these regions to stand a chance of winning in future elections.

Still, voters in these regions are far from homogenous, to the extent that Zebbug also elected vocal environmentalist Steve Zammit Lupi as an independent councillor.

The PN does face a problem with pro hunting rural voters who seem to shun the PN’s association with vocal urban ‘elites’ who resent hunting. In many ways the hunting issue does accentuate the conflict between different categories of PN voters, and Abela may well be banking on the revulsion felt in PN’s urban strongholds to forestall any recovery in the rural strongholds. The latest MaltaToday survey confirms the regional divide, with Bernard Grech recovering the PN’s majority in the northern region and among tertiary-educated voters but making more limited gains in Gozo, the west and the south east where Labour retains its strong majority.

5. The Spring hunting referendum confirmed strength of the ‘hobbies’ alliance but was still a near-miss for eNGOS, which left Muscat worried about the future

While the Spring hunting referendum was a near-miss for the anti-hunting lobby despite the pro hunting stance of both the PN and PL, the result also confirmed the strength of an alliance which united hobbyists, ranging from fireworks to motorsports, which ultimately carried the day.

The referendum also registered a higher turnout in districts favourable to hunting than in districts with strong anti-hunting majorities, confirming that hunters were stronger when it came to mobilise voters. Yet despite helping the hunting lobby secure their victory, former Labour leader Joseph Muscat was very careful in reaching out to no voters in the referendum aftermath, to the extent that he decisively stopped the hunting season prematurely after a protected bird was shot down in the grounds of a private school. This suggests that while Labour invested heavily in its alliance with hunters, Muscat understood that society was changing and that his party could not afford to lose touch with segments of its own more educated, cosmopolitan and environmentally sensitive voters.

Yet with that segment already alienated by widespread corruption and the economy taking a dip because of COVID-19, new Labour leader Robert Abela may be more disposed on unleashing ‘culture wars’ on hunting and migration which serve both to cement Labour’s appeal to redneck voters, but also to disorient the opposition by exposing its own internal conflicts.

6. Labour is more trusted by hunters. They may never go back to the PN

Due to the composition of its own electoral bloc, which includes a strong anti-hunting segment, the PN can never offer hunters the same sense of security which Labour does. Even if the PN speaks about a need for a more balanced approach, it will still be walking on a tight-rope, with some of its most vocal supporters always calling for a stronger stance on hunting.

Anger at the agreement to dish land at Miżieb and l-Aħrax to hunters was so palpable that pressure on the PN to commit itself against renewing the agreement after its three-year expiry date is bound to intensify. This raises the question on whether the party should work out a different path of recovery aimed at younger more educated voters, some of which were seduced by Muscat’s social liberalism and moderate approach, but which were disoriented by the industrial scale corruption exposed in recent months and by Abela’s pandering to arrogant lobbies.

Still the PN is bound to be wary of any further losses in rural Malta while Labour may already be working out a strategy to retain its appeal among younger educated voters, for example by co-opting Miriam Dalli to the cabinet. Yet Dalli’s image may suffer if she supports the Miżieb land grab.

7. Hunting dents Labour’s support among hip, educated and young voters

While hunting has proved to be a more problematic issue for the PN, the PL’s electoral base may be less homogenous than before and includes both left-wing critics who resent their party’s appeasement of anti-environmental lobbies and also floating voters who voted for Muscat to secure a change in government which cannot be taken for granted.

Neither can Labour afford to ignore new constituencies of voters whose ‘alternative’ lifestyle as cyclists and trekkers, and values on the environment and animal rights, conflict with the pretensions and tactics of the hunting lobby. One of the reasons why Labour won in 2013 was its ‘sexy’ image which took such voters in consideration by for example committing the party to ban circuses. The aesthetics of Labour’s association with gun-toting rednecks may provoke the revulsion of these voters.

The Miżieb and Aħrax land grab represents a unique opportunity for the PN to reach out to these voters but to keep them on board it will have to change. The latest MaltaToday survey still shows the PN at its weakest in the 18 to 35 bracket, but it also shows that 18% in this bracket are intent on not voting. An alliance between enlightened conservatives, liberals and some progressives may contain the seeds of a counter-hegemony to Labour’s electoral dominance.

In the absence of an effective third party, these voters may well swell the ranks of abstainers if the PN turns its back on them by refusing to commit itself to reclaim Miżieb and Aħrax.