PN snubs Stagno Navarra’s Pjazza on ONE TV

The Nationalist Party is snubbing Karl Stagno Navarra’s TV show Pjazza with the party describing it as a “partisan” programme intended to “intimidate” Opposition speakers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PN said it will not be participating in Stagno Navarra’s programme on ONE TV, which airs daily before the 7:30pm news.

The party was invited to send a representative for tonight’s programme but declined the offer.

Stagno Navarra was a long-standing journalist with the PN’s media before falling out and transitioning to Labour in 2016 where he became its chief TV propagandist.

READ MORE: Former Net anchor Karl Stagno Navarra makes switch to One TV

“The PN decided not to participate in the programme Pjazza presented by Karl Stagno Navarra… this is not the first time the party has decided not to participate in this programme but has accepted invites from other programmes on ONE,” the party said.

It added that Stagno Navarra’s programme format was “totally partisan” and presented in an offensive way intended to “discredit and intimidate” Opposition representatives.

The 'glorious' and 'mighty' Partit Nazzjonalista feels 'intimidated' by me? So much for media freedom it preaches to... Posted by Karl Stagno Navarra on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Taking to social media, Stagno Navarra said that the PN had decided to go against media freedom, and "pick and choose" which platform they would speak on.

"But to be labelled as their intimidator, considering they are specialists in oiling an impeccable hate machine, to be honest, is quite flattering! Get your act together PN and stop these puerile excuses," Stagno Navarra said.