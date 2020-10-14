PN MP reveals Steward medical employees being paid less for same work

menu

Employees contracted by Steward Healthcare are being paid less despite having the same workload as their peers

nicole_meilak
14 October 2020, 8:36pm
by Nicole Meilak

Criticising the contract between government and Vitals Global Healthcare, MP Stephen Spiteri described how employees contracted by Steward Healthcare are treated as inferior to fellow employees and receiving less in financial compensation compared to their counterparts.

In his adjournment speech during today’s parliamentary session, Spiteri lamented that workers hired under Stewards are being mistreated in the workplace.

“These workers are being strapped of their rights,” he argued.

The MP brought this up to challenge the government’s pledge towards equal pay for equal work, citing the Steward employees as a contradiction.

Spiteri described how they are doing the same tasks as their peers, sometimes even in the same room, but are still earning less for the same workload.

“Earlier this year we saw representatives of Steward meet with the Prime Minister asking for an increase of millions to pay for salaries and added arrangements in the contract to avoid industrial action,” he said.

“This is why I want to ask government, who promised to be a regulator - will you will be regulating what’s happening in these hospitals? Will you see that our taxes will be spent to ensure the highest quality of medical service in these hospitals?” he questioned.

Steward Healthcare secured a lease for three of Malta’s hospitals after original concessionaire Vitals Global Healthcare hit some financial troubles in 2018.

Read more: Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
