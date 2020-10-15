Classroom at Handaq middle school sent home after positive case of COVID-19

Parents of a class of Handaq middle school students have been asked to pick up their children from school, after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents of students who attend the school have said that only students of the class of the positive case have been asked to leave the premises.

MaltaToday has reached out to the health authorities, but there has been no official statement.

The Union of Professional Educators also reported that the National Sports School has informed parents to not send their children to school, after a case tested positive among the student community.