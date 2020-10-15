Daphne billboards return on three year anniversary of her death

Directed towards the prime minister, billboards calling for justice have been reinstalled by women’s activist group Occupy Justice on the anniversary of her assassination.

“Daphne Caruana Galizia was brutally assassinated by a car bomb three years ago today. Since then little has changed. The government did nothing then, it is doing nothing now, and it is still trying to interfere with the process of justice by threatening to cut short the public enquiry into her murder,” the NGO says.

The NGO finds fault with the lack of prosecutions in relation to the case, arguing that many people directly or indirectly involved in the murder are yet to be prosecuted.

Read also: Life imitates art in Malta as three billboards call for justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia

They also remarked over the corruption scandals that came to light after her death, mentioning the Vitals hospital deal and the Electrogas power station agreement. “Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, and those private families involved in these corrupt contracts have made millions, and still ARE making millions, from taxpayers’ money,” they said.

"If Robert Abela thinks that he can hide indefinitely behind a pandemic to contain our anger, we, the people, would like to remind him that we are still watching. We are angrier than ever, and we will not stop fighting for justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia, for justice for our country, and for justice for our people until the day that justice is truly served."

Billboards demanding justice were first put up by Occupy Justice in 2018, four months after Daphne’s assassination. They were removed after government issued a MEPA order to take down the billboards and their structures.

Read also: Daphne Caruana Galizia billboards, banners taken down overnight