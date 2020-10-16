[WATCH] COVID-19: Record 122 new cases as 68 patients hospitalised

Malta has registered a fresh record of 122 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours as active cases now stand at 1,095, according to the latest medical update.

In her weekly update on Friday, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said there were six patients at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive therapy unit. Another 12 patients were recovering at the infectious diseases unit and 14 people were recovering in other wards at Mater Dei.

Other people that are hospitalised include: 14 at Boffa Hospital, 19 at St Thomas Hospital, and one each at Karen Grech, Mount Carmel and Gozo Hospital.

There are 18 active cases in Gozo. The seven-day average of new cases was now approaching 100 per day.

Gauci said the average age of new cases this week decreased to 38, reflecting the surge in family and work clusters.

She asked people who test positive with COVID to immediately go into isolation at home by also confining themselves to particular rooms and avoid direct contact with other family members.

She also called for preventive measures to be implemented at workplaces and those that can offer teleworking should do so.

Gauci also urged people to avoid after-work drinks with colleagues to minimise contact time.

She confirmed that over the weekend new restrictions will be introduced to combat the virus spread.

Virus immunity

The superintendent said natural immunity in those who contracted the virus did not last long, insisting that those who threw caution to the wind in the hope of getting sick to 'get it over and done with', were wrong. "Getting sick comes with the risk of complications and the natural immunity does not last long. A vaccine will ensure that immunity lasts longer but until we arrive at that point it is imperative that protective measures are adhered to," she said.