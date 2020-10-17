menu

COVID-19 crisis: Malta Union of Teachers wants discussions on school closure protocols

Union warns that there can be no distinction between state and non-state schools or between primary, secondary or post secondary levels in criteria for school closure.

matthew_agius
17 October 2020, 1:09pm
by Matthew Agius
MUT wants a clear protocol on school closures

Teachers’ union MUT said it is expecting the government to start discussions on the protocols for school closure, in view of the upward trend in COVID-19 infections.

In a statement this afternoon, the union said: “It is evident that the high number of daily positive cases and the alarming virus transmission in the community is impacting schools, educators, students and families. Anytime, some schools would have to close. However the criteria which shall lead to such closure are not known.”

The MUT questioned the uniformity of this approach, saying that there cannot be distinction between state and non-state schools or between primary, secondary or post secondary levels.

“The MUT expects this situation to be given priority whilst it affirms again that it was the Government which opened schools and whatever happens in schools or as a result of their physical opening is entirely its responsibility.”

 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths
