Evarist Bartolo calls for unity in meeting with Libyan officials

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has called for Libyan leaders to put their differences aside for the common good of Libya.

“A united Libya could be one of the wealthiest and prosperous countries in the Mediterranean. It is your country, take it back, and work together”, he told Libyan officials.

Bartolo joined distinguished speakers during a conference titled Sirte 2. The conference, considered highly important, brought together the highest authorities of the country, heads of institutions, members of parliament, academics, professionals, journalists, human rights organisations and the vast majority of the elders of tribes from all around Libya.

“This is the second conference of its kind in Libya, with the first being held almost a hundred years ago in 1922 when the Libyan people were going through a similar plight,” the foreign ministry said.

In his speech, Evarist Bartolo made an analogy comparing the map of Libya with a human heart, explaining that for the heart to beat and man to live, its various parts must work together towards one goal.

“If the different parts do not work together, and even worse, if they fight against each other, the heart stops and the person dies. The same applies to Libya – all the different parts and people of Libya must come together and work together for their country to survive,” Bartolo said.

Bartolo, showing solidarity with the Libyan people, called on constructive political dialogue to overcome the country’s current situation. He stated that while compromise hurts, fighting and war hurts even more.

The foreign minister said that those who truly love Libya want a united country under the leadership of natives.

“Among them is Malta which, as a friendly neighbouring country, despite its small size, is playing its genuine role in helping Libya get back on its feet,” Bartolo said.