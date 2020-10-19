COVID-19 decisions should be taken by health professionals not politicians, Grech tells Charmaine Gauci

PN leader Bernard Grech has insisted with Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci that decisions should be taken by health professional not politicians.

The opposition leader was speaking with Gauci as part of a series of meetings held by the PN for a COVID-19 task force announced by Grech last week.

Bernard Grech expressed his trust in the public health superintendent and the people working with her. He also voiced his unhappiness at how their work is being hindered by contrasting statements issued by the Prime Minister.

Grech also met with the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses. In the meeting, the PN leader expressed his appreciation at the work carried out by front liners and those working in the health sector.

The opposition leader discussed the lack of human resources in the health sector, as well as the ITU’s current situation.

Grech insisted Malta should have specialised nurses who are charged with operating ventilators.

The opposition leader stressed the PN’s position on health is that the country should have the necessary leadership and strategy so that the pandemic is controlled as urgent;y as possible.