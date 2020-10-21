Pope Francis calls for civil union law for same-sex couples

Pope Francis has called for the passage of civil union laws for same-sex couples in a documentary on his life and ministry.

The statement has been interpreted as a departure from the position of his predecessors on the issue.

The documentary delved into the pastoral care of individuals who identify as LGBTIQ+.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” Pope Francis said.

He went on to say that a civil union law should be enacted for the couples.

“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” the pope said. “I stood up for that.”

The documentary titled “Francesco” delves into the life and ministry of the Pope, and premiered on 21 October.

The film also includes a story of the pontiff encouraging two Italian men in a same-sex relationship to raise their children in their parish church, which, one of the men said, was greatly beneficial to his children.

In 2010, as Archbishop of Buenos Aires, the Pope had opposed efforts to legalize same-sex marriage in Argentina.

Malta introduced civil unions in 2014, allowing people, including same-sex couples, to have their union recognised by the State. Couples in a civil union could also adopt children.

In another breakthrough for civil liberties, parliament approved the marriage equality law in 2017, allowing same-sex couples the right to get married.