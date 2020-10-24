115 new cases of coronavirus found in past 24 hours

Malta’s health authorities have reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 on the island today with the daily number of new cases remaining in the triple figure region for the second week running.

The 115 positives were recorded from the 3144 swab tests carried out in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry for Health.

50 people have died in Malta as a result of the pandemic. The latest victim is a 77 year-old man, who died of the disease last night.

39 new recoveries were also recorded. In total, Malta has recorded 5373 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The new cases are still being investigated, said the authorities in a Facebook post.

From yesterday’s cases,, 43 were family members of previously known cases, 12 were workplace transmissions, 4 were direct contacts with other positive cases, 1 case was contracted after a social gathering with other positive cases. 3 cases were from Paceville and 4 were imported.