Clyde Caruana says he will retain chief of staff position despite co-option

Asked whether he will step down from his role as chief of staff after being co-opted into parliament, Clyde Caruana confirmed that he will continue to hold this position for the time being.

In an interview with the Malta Independent, Caruana said that he is still serving as the Prime Minister's chief of staff, with no expectations to step down as of yet.

Prompted on the conflict of interest between being chief of staff and holding a seat in parliament, he denied all concerns, citing the example of Alex Muscat who was both an MP and the Prime Minister's deputy chief of staff.

Robert Abela is expected to carry out a reshuffle in the coming weeks, with Clyde Caruana and Miriam Dalli having been touted for ministerial portfolios. Both MPs were co-opted into parliament, taking the seats vacated by Joseph Muscat and Etienne Grech.

Admitting that he won't be contesting the next election, Edward Scicluna could be expected to resign in the coming weeks, opening a vacancy as finance minister that Clyde Caruana could take on.