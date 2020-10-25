COVID-19 spreads through Corradino, 11 cases in Division 6

MaltaToday is informed that there are 19 cases of COVID-19 at Malta's Corradino Correctional Facility, 11 of which are related to Division 6.

Division 6 is Corradino's maximum security facility, used as a punitive measure often for solitary confinement.

Between prison deaths and the use of solitary confinement in the infamous Division 6, the Corradino Correctional Facility has come under fire in recent years for its fear-based discipline model and, in some cells, inhumane conditions.

The running of the Corradino Correctional Facility has been the undertaking of Alex Dalli for the past three years. He has been known for adopting a military approach at the facility, boasting of a strict clampdown on drugs and violence among prisoners.

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri this week praised the changes in Malta's prison system, claiming that there is "finally discipline and respect towards authority in the prison." Questioned over the number of deaths in prison, Camilleri said that the "absolute majority" of deaths that have occurred in prison were natural deaths, with no evidence of wrongdoing from the side of prison officials.

