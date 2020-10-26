President warns we are close to losing the balance between environment and economy

President George Vella has appealed for people to live sustainably in their everyday lives as he warned that the balance between the economy and the environment risks being lost.

Vella urged the authorities to strike a balance between economic success and sustainable development, pointing out that we are very close to jeopardising that balance.

Vella was speaking during the annual ceremony for the Buonamico Prize last Friday.

“We must not forget that what happens in our country does not only affect our people’s health and security,” Vella said.

He went on to say that what goes on in people’s daily lives like what they eat, what they buy, what they throw away, and their modes of transport can have the same long-lasting effects as big industries.

“We need to be more aware of our actions. What we destroy today is lost forever,” Vella said.

The President said that education and awareness are key. “If from a tender age we teach young children to appreciate their natural heritage they will understand that if they do not protect it, despite all technological progress, they will be threatening their own existence and that of future generations,” he said.

He also called on the authorities, developers, industry, and academics to work together in the interest of our country’s natural heritage, while urging the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) to be more vigilant and to better protect the remaining environmental heritage.

The Buonamico Prize is awarded by ERA to people who distinguish themselves in the protection and understanding of the environment. The annual award ceremony is held under the patronage of the President.