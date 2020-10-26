Dairy farmers need support to mitigate loss of consumption because of pandemic, PN says

The Nationalist Party said that dairy farmers and producers are facing added challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and called for support measures to sustain the industry.

The Opposition said that it was in the national interest that the dairy industry be helped at a time of crisis.

“We need to invest in aide mechanisms for the industry, in order to support it until consumption levels return to normal following the pandemic,” it said.

The PN also said that contrary to what is being claimed by government, EU countries can promote the consumption of products, and this has been cleared by the European Court of Justice in a number of judgments it handed down over the years.

“While it will be illegal to promote Maltese milk on the basis of its origin, there is no prohibition on public campaigns promoting the qualities of fresh milk without consideration on its place of origin,” the PN said.

The PN cited a number of challenges brought about by the pandemic, including less tourist consumption due to limited travel.

The lack of dairy consumption will also affect farmers, with the PN saying that nearly half of all agricultural land is used for animal feed for the more than 6,000 cows in farms around Malta and Gozo.