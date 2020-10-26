COVID-19: Retailers urged to opt for Black weekend instead of Black Friday

Retailers looking for a sales boost at the end of November with Black Friday are being urged to extend their offers over three days.

The proposal was put forward by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry to spread out the risk of overcrowding in key shopping spots at a time when COVID-19 continues to spread.

Black Friday will be held on 26 November but retailers are being urged to extend their offerings until 29 November to avoid a rush in shops. They are also being urged to take their trade online, by extending the same offers to their digital shops.

The importers, retailers and distributors economic group within the chamber said it reached out to a number of key retail operators and shopping malls and all agreed that this proposal is in the best health and economic interest of all.

Marcel Mifsud said Black Friday was an important appointment in the retail business calendar as it provided businesses with an essential boost in an otherwise calm period.

“As circumstances stand, it is important that this year, all necessary precautions are put in place in order for Black Friday to be both a commercial success for businesses, but also a safe experience for everyone,” he said.

The Chamber insisted that all mitigation procedures which have been in place in the past months to protect the health of patrons and employees will remain applicable.

“By extending the running time of this event, risk would be minimised further. The Malta Chamber urges all retailers and customers alike to adhere to all prevailing regulations and ensure that this year’s Black Friday will act as a boost towards local retailers rather than a boost to the contagion,” the statement read.

Black Friday sales offer consumers some very good deals but are also notorious for the lengthy queues that gather outside some of the main retail outlets.