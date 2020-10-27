menu

70-year-old man is Malta's 54th COVID-19 victim

27 October 2020, 8:02am
by Laura Calleja
A 70-year-old man is Malta’s 54th victim of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning. 

The man was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 15 October and tested positive for the virus the same day. He continued to receive treatment at the hospital until he passed away.

Health authorities said he had underlying health conditions.

Authorities wish to express their condolences to the victim's family and further advise people to follow all COVID-19 guidelines published by the health department.

On Monday the island registered 80 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,895.

