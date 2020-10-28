89-year-old woman is Malta's 56th COVID-19 victim

An 89-year-old woman is Malta’s 56th victim of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

The woman was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 23 October, and tested positive the same day. She continued to be treated at the hospital until she passed away last night.

Health authorities said she had underlying health conditions.

Authorities wish to express their condolences to the victim's family and further advise people to follow all COVID-19 guidelines published by the health department.

On Tuesday, Malta registered 107 new cases of COVID-19.