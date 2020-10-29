Two coronavirus deaths, including 66-year-old who lost 21-day battle at ITU

Two more people have died from the coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

The first case was an 82-year-old man who was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 25 September, and tested positive for the virus on 26 October. He died yesterday at the hospital.

The second case was a 66-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on 1 October and was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 8 October. He continued to be treated in the ITU until he passed away yesterday.

Health authorities said in both cases they had underlying health conditions.

Authorities wish to express their condolences to the victim's family and further advise people to follow all COVID-19 guidelines published by the health department.

So far, 58 people have died from the virus.