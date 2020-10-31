Labour whip Bedingfield wants PN to come clean on Hilton hotel nights

Labour whip Glenn Bedingfield has claimed Nationalist MPs have requested favours from Yorgen Fenech by spending nights at the Hilton Hotel at Portomaso, for free.

Bedingfield’s claim on Facebook was made in the wake of the self-suspension of the MFSA’s chief executive Joseph Cuschieri, who has been revealed to have travelled to Las Vegas with the Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech, in May 2018.

Cuschieri had been the Malta Gaming Authority’s CEO just a month earlier, and Fenech is the owner of the Portomaso Casino. But Cuschieri and Fenech were also accompanied by the MGA’s then general counsel Edwina Licari and a secretary from the Office of the Prime Minister, Charlene Bianco Farrugia.

“So the PN is asking for the resignations or sacking of whoever spoke to Yorgen Fenech in the last years. Obviously, if that person is on the government side or Labour’s.

“What is Bernard Grech waiting to clean up his own parliamentary group by starting from the one who was asking for favours from Fenech to spend some nights at the Hilton hotel? What’s good for the goose, is good for the gander...”