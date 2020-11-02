menu

Seven cruise liners brought 7,000 passengers in summer conditioned by coronavirus pandemic

In a summer ruined by the coronavirus pandemic, cruise passenger traffic between July and September amounted to 7,018, a drop of 97%, figures out today show

kurt_sansone
2 November 2020, 11:46am
by Kurt Sansone
The cruise industry has not been immune to the ill-effects of the pandemic on tourism with only seven ships berthing in Malta this summer
There were only seven cruise liner calls during the summer months that brought with them 7,018 passengers, figures out today show.

The National Statistics Office said that every vessel that berthed in Malta carried an average of 1,003 passengers, which was 1,000 less than the previous year.

The cruise liner industry was hit hard by the global coronavirus pandemic and Malta was no exception.

Between July and September this year, when cruise ship travel started making a slow return after a complete shutdown between March and June, Malta registered 115 fewer arrivals than last year.

The number of passengers who arrived in the same period represented a staggering decrease of 97%, the NSO said.

Passengers from EU member states comprised 97% of total traffic. The major markets were Italy accounting for 79%, followed by France with 9%.

The total number of passengers from non-EU countries stood at 216, of whom 7% came from the UK.

The largest share of passengers fell within the 40-59 age bracket and were followed by those aged between 20 and 39 years.

NSO statistics for the nine-month period between January and September show that 47,193 cruise passengers arrived in Malta, a decrease of 92% over 2019. Of these, 60% came from EU member states.

The most significant decreases were recorded in the German, American and Italian markets.

Kurt Sansone
