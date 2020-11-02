[WATCH] Abela accuses Jason Azzopardi of undermining police investigations over Koħħu claim

Robert Abela has refused to give details on reports that murder suspect Vince Muscat linked an incumbent Cabinet minister to the 2010 HSBC heist.

The Prime Minister instead hit out at Jason Azzopardi for disrupting the work of the police force in comments to MaltaToday outside Castille this morning.

Last Saturday, Azzopardi said on Church radio that Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, told police of a sitting minister, who is not a lawyer, who helped plan a heist on the HSBC headquarters in 2010. Muscat, who stands charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, is seeking a presidential pardon.

Azzopardi also claimed that Abela has known since March of the allegations made by Muscat.

But Abela insisted the information he may have could be different to that claimed by Azzopardi. The Prime Minister did not confirm or deny whether the reports hold any credence and instead turned the tables on Azzopardi.

“What Jason Azzopardi is saying is not necessarily what has been told to me. I will take action when the police commissioner advises so - I will not be making decisions on the composition of my Cabinet based on what a member of parliament says on a radio programme involving allegations made by a criminal,” Abela said.

He held back from offering any further details, arguing that doing so would undermine the work of the police force in these investigations.

He instead shifted blame on Azzopardi for revealing confidential details on the investigation, claiming that he is in breach of the Criminal Code.

“[Jason Azzopardi] is potentially committing a serious crime in revealing information he allegedly possesses, and is disrupting police investigations in doing so… Instead of letting police carry out their work and conducting their investigations on every crime, people do everything in their power to disrupt investigations," Abela said.

He reiterated that any decisions taken will be according to what the police commissioner advises. “If I am told there is a criminal in Cabinet, rest assured that decisions will be taken immediately,” the Prime Minister said.

READ MORE: Il-Koħħu claims Labour politician linked to 2010 HSBC heist