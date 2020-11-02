Keith Schembri called deputy police chief over probe after Yorgen Fenech-17 Black link emerged

Keith Schembri had queried a police investigation into Yorgen Fenech’s ownership of 17 Black when the media revealed the connection, a former top police officer said.

Silvio Valletta, at the time deputy police commissioner, told the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry that he had received a phone call from Schembri on the matter.

Fenech had been contacted by the police economic crimes unit and an officer was going to question him at his Portomaso office when Reuters and Times of Malta revealed the connection.

In previous testimony, inspector Ian Abdilla, who headed the financial crimes division, said that Valletta had asked him to pull back from the questioning because Fenech was sick.

Testifying this morning, Valletta denied having said those words to Abdilla, prompting the inquiry board members to remark that one of them was lying.

Valletta revealed that on the day he received a phone call from Schembri who in an “ironic tone” asked: ‘Is that what you do? Investigate people on the basis of a simple news report?’

The former deputy police chief said that he called Abdilla to ask if he was investigating Fenech. According to Valletta, Abdilla confirmed the investigation, which was based on the Times of Malta report.

The connection between Fenech and Dubai company 17 Black was revealed in November 2018. However, the police had, several months earlier received a report from the Financial Investigation and Analysis Unit making the connection.

Valletta insisted with the inquiry board that at no point did he tell Abdilla not to question Fenech because he was ill.

He also denied having spoken to Fenech that day. “I told Abdilla ‘keep me posted’. I did not tell them to stop, at any time,” Valletta said.

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia then asked Valletta whether it was Schembri who told him that Fenech was unwell and whether he had asked him how he knew that the Tumas Group owner was being investigated.

Valletta said it was “not likely” that Schembri informed him of Fenech being ill, and he did not ask him how he came to know of the investigation.

He also denied telling Schembri what evidence the police had in hand, when asked by chief justice emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino. However, he added that no surveillance took place of Fenech.

Valletta pulled out of the Caruana Galizia murder investigation on October 2018 when a court ruled that he had a conflict of interest given his presence on the FIAU board and his marriage to then Gozo minister Justyne Caruana. He later retired from the police force.

It later transpired that Valletta was a good friend of Fenech and had twice travelled on a fully-expensed paid holiday to watch football matches with the businessman in 2018.

Asked about his relationship with Fenech, the former deputy police chief said that he got to know Fenech at a dinner in 2016 through a mutual friend – Dr Adrian Vella.

Vella admitted passing on messages between Fenech and Schembri while the former was in police custody being interrogated about Caruana Galizia’s murder.

“That’s how our friendship started but I swear on my two kids that I never spoke to Yorgen Fenech about the murder. Never, never. Not even about 17 Black,” Valletta testified.

He said that he had been to Fenech's Żebbuġ ranch some six times but never saw murder middleman Melvin Theuma there.

Valletta admitted that “with hindsight” his friendship with Fenech had harmed his career. He said it was after he left the force that Fenech’s name cropped up in the murder investigation.

“He never asked me about anything and so it never crossed my mind that he was involved in the murder,” he testified.

Valletta said he told no one about his friendship with Fenech and reiterated that “with hindsight perhaps I was wrong in accepting the invitation”.