COVID-19: 300 establishment inspections carried out by MTA enforcement over the weekend

Two establishments will be facing legal action after inspections were carried out by Malta Tourism Authority officials over the weekend.

The tourism ministry said that 300 inspections were carried out at the end of last week in order to ensure that establishments were abiding by COVID-19 regulation.

The inspectorate directorate within the MTA was heading such inspections.

Last Thursday new COVID-19 preventive measures came into force, obliging bars, nightclubs and kazini (social clubs) to close down until at least 1 December.

Snack bars and kiosks can stay open as long as they do not sell alcohol. They also have to abide by an 11 pm curfew.

The ministry said that in the period between March and the end of May, when establishments were restricted to take-aways and deliveries, 40,000 inspections were carried out.

10 establishments were found not abiding by regulation.

In the period between June and October, 5,000 audits and inspections were carried out, with 25 found not abiding by regulation.

On Monday Malta registered a record 218 new cases of COVID-19.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 111 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,937.

