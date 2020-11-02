MPs in government jobs abusing working rules for political activities – Standards Czar

Standards commissioner George Hyzler has ruled that the system permitting MPs in public sector employment to attend parliamentary activities during working hours is being abused.

The investigation came after a complaint was raised against opposition MPs who were allegedly not turning up for their work within the public sector on a regular basis.

According to the rules for public employees, members of parliament who work in the public sector are entitled to attend parliamentary activities that take place during office hours.

However, he found that the system is being abused due to MPs absenting themselves from work without proper control, even to attend political and constituency activities.

“The Commissioner recommended that it should be made clear which activities can be attended by MPs during office hours, and that MPs should not be allowed to absent themselves from work to attend other types of activity,” the report read.

Hyzler also pointed out that the fact that such practices are being tolerated by government entities is a “lack of good governance that should be addressed.”

The report concluded that such practices constitute a misuse of public funds, abuse, an undermining of the electorate’s trust and compromises the independence of MPs who are public employees by making them less prone to proper oversight of the government.

It also concluded that these incidents place the heads of public entities in a difficult position by expecting them to shoulder responsibility for a practice that gives rise to irregularities.

The report stated that these practices discriminate between public and privately employed MPs.

“The Commissioner also proposed that MPs who work in the public sector should not serve as opposition spokespersons for the sectors within which they work since this would place them in a conflict of interests,” the report said.

As a solution the Commissioner reiterated his proposal that all backbench MPs should be given the choice of working full-time as MPs, and those who opt to become full-time MPs should be given a higher pay than those who opt to remain under current parliamentary arrangements as parttime MPs

“If such a system is introduced, the law that permits MPs to continue to work as government employees should be repealed, save that these MPs should have the right to return to their jobs when their term in Parliament ends,” the report stated.