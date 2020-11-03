Coronavirus directly responsible for 47 deaths, 14 patients on ventilator
Coronavirus was the primary cause of death for 47 people and a contributory factor in 15 cases from the 64 recorded deaths with COVID-19, Chris Fearne said.
Another two deaths were still being verified, the Health Minister told parliament this morning in reply to a parliamentary question tabled by independent MP Godfrey Farrugia.
Malta has registered 64 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March with a vast majority happening over the past couple of months during the second wave.
Replying to another question by Farrugia, the Health Minister said that since March 33 patients with COVID-19 required mechanical ventilation as part of their treatment.
Fearne said that 11 of these patients died, while eight were released to other wards.
There are 14 patients with COVID-19 who are still on a ventilator.