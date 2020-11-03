106 new COVID-19 cases, 108 recoveries

Malta has registered 106 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 108 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,937.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 23 cases were family members of previously known cases, 10 were contacts of positive work colleagues, two were contacts with other positive cases, one was imported and two were from social gatherings with other positive cases.

2,816 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 346,106 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 6,506 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.

