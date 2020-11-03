menu

106 new COVID-19 cases, 108 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 3 November | 106 new cases, 108 recoveries • 1,937 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,816 • Cases still being investigated

laura_calleja
3 November 2020, 12:39pm
by Laura Calleja

Malta has registered 106 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 108 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,937.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 23 cases were family members of previously known cases, 10 were contacts of positive work colleagues, two were contacts with other positive cases, one was imported and two were from social gatherings with other positive cases.

2,816 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 346,106 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 6,506 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.

READ MORECoronavirus directly responsible for 47 deaths, 14 patients on ventilator

More in National
Defiant Ryan Mercieca to contest casual election, could deprive PN of Gozo seat
National

Defiant Ryan Mercieca to contest casual election, could deprive PN of Gozo seat
Karl Azzopardi
Updated | Cabinet turns down proposal to have snack bars given ‘temporary’ restaurant license
National

Updated | Cabinet turns down proposal to have snack bars given ‘temporary’ restaurant license
Paul Cocks
106 new COVID-19 cases, 108 recoveries
National

106 new COVID-19 cases, 108 recoveries
Laura Calleja
Property sales hit record €371 million in October after tax cut
National

Property sales hit record €371 million in October after tax cut
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.