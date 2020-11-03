[WATCH] Paola mayor raises concern over smoke plume coming from prison courtyard

Paola mayor Domnic Grima has voiced his concern over large plumes of smoke coming from the prison courtyard.

Taking to Facebook, Grima posted a video of smoke emerging from what seems a central location within the Corradino Correctional Facility.

“Smoke with unbearable smells every day, and even during the night, has been coming out of the prison, causing an inconvenience to residents,” he said.

He called on authorities to bring a stop to the “inconvenience” and take action on the practice.

A number of residents took to the comments section to complain about the issue, citing their concerns over the smoke and its smell.

“Even with my widows closed, the smell still lingers,” one resident said.

Others said that this has become a daily occurrence.

Sources who spoke to MaltaToday said the smoke is a result of burning mattresses.