menu

[WATCH] Paola mayor raises concern over smoke plume coming from prison courtyard

Domnic Grima calls on authorities to take action over smoke emerging from the Corradino Correctional Facility

karl_azzopardi
3 November 2020, 6:31pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Paola mayor Domnic Grima has voiced his concern over large plumes of smoke coming from the prison courtyard.

Taking to Facebook, Grima posted a video of smoke emerging from what seems a central location within the Corradino Correctional Facility.

“Smoke with unbearable smells every day, and even during the night, has been coming out of the prison, causing an inconvenience to residents,” he said.

He called on authorities to bring a stop to the “inconvenience” and take action on the practice.

A number of residents took to the comments section to complain about the issue, citing their concerns over the smoke and its smell.

“Even with my widows closed, the smell still lingers,” one resident said.

Others said that this has become a daily occurrence.

Sources who spoke to MaltaToday said the smoke is a result of burning mattresses.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[WATCH] Paola mayor raises concern over smoke plume coming from prison courtyard
National

[WATCH] Paola mayor raises concern over smoke plume coming from prison courtyard
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Abela denial on Koħħu claim: ‘If Azzopardi has evidence, he should say who minister is’
National

[WATCH] Abela denial on Koħħu claim: ‘If Azzopardi has evidence, he should say who minister is’
Nicole Meilak
ADPD condemns government decision on concrete pier at Blue Lagoon
National

ADPD condemns government decision on concrete pier at Blue Lagoon
Laura Calleja
Times journalist offered cash by Yorgen Fenech defence team
National

Times journalist offered cash by Yorgen Fenech defence team
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.