Third party damages GO fibre cables, central to northern region customers affected

A third party has damaged three separate GO fibre cables, affecting customers in the central and northern region of the country.

The land route of GO’s submarine cables has also been damaged, after third parties cut through the company’s infrastructure.

In a statement, the service provider said that they are now prioritising repairs as required.

“Whilst we can control our actions, it is difficult to control that of others. The fact that there are consistently numerous ongoing developments means that our infrastructure is at constant risk of damage,” a statement read.

A statement will be issued by the company once information regarding estimated time for repairs is available.

GO engineers will be working through the night to fix the damages.