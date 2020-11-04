menu

Two die from COVID-19

Two COVID-19 deaths bring total to 67

karl_azzopardi
4 November 2020, 4:29pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Two elderly patients have died from COVID-19, the health ministry has announced.

The first case, an 86-year-old man, was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on the 1 November, and was confirmed positive on the same day.

He died on Wednesday.

The second case was an 87-year-old man who was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on the 1 November. He was confirmed positive the following day and died on Wednesday.

Both suffered from underlying health conditions, the health ministry said.

84 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday.

Active cases stand at 1,853 after 167 new recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 4,672.

So far 67 people have died from the virus.

