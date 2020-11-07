Repubblika claims ‘lost generation’ of students abandoned by education authorities

NGO Repubblika has warned that waiving fines for school absentees is not the right way to protect vulnerable children during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it “the lazy, irresponsible and frankly wrong answer.”

In a 6-page statement issued on Saturday, Repubblika expressed many concerns at Malta’s education system’s response to the pandemic.

“The greatest concern is that the government's failures are resulting in the provision of unequal quality of education to children which varies according to the category of school they attend - state, church or independent - and the resources at its disposal. These failures and inconsistent policies are exacerbating social inequalities which a solid education would help erase. When in particular this is happening during crucial and formative years during the 11-year mandatory program, we are concerned the deficiencies and inequalities that are not being addressed will have a lifelong impact on the lives of the worst-hit students and Maltese society at large.”

The NGO said it found the government’s decision to waive the obligation on parents to ensure, on pain of administrative or criminal penalty, that minors in their care of compulsory school age attend school at all times, disturbing. “The decision to abolish compulsory schooling for the first time since 1946 has been presented as a response to the fears of parents of vulnerable children or parents of children who live with vulnerable persons. While the government is required to give an adequate response to these concerns, absolving itself of the duty to enforce the law on universal and mandatory education is the lazy, irresponsible and frankly wrong answer.”

It paints a bleak picture of what children are able to do in school at the moment. “The myth that decisions by the education department are allowing children to ‘socialise’ even in covid times, is something that exists only in the education department’s imagination. In most schools, students are not doing any practical work and no art except what they can start and finish at their desks. In some schools, children have very limited opportunity to speak informally with their friends, not even in break-time when they are sat down to eat at their desks. Their ability to make new friends is even more severely hampered. There are no extracurricular activities in most schools, no concerts, no games, nothing that could be described as education through fun.”

Repubblika decried the fact that there has been “no discernible effort to provide a national infrastructure or resource pool to mitigate this in any way.”

The government ought to be considering educational material for live online lessons, said the NGO, adding that the state should “interfere to ensure no children fall behind the digital divide in the same way the state interferes to ensure everyone is literate.” Money should be spent to ensure that children have a computer at home to guarantee that lack of affordability is never a barrier to education.

The NGO said it took a “very dim view” of diluting the school curriculum to resolve pressures brought about by the pandemic. The doing away with of subjects like music, art, theatre and technical design will only mean we have less educated children coming out of the pandemic, it said.

Teachers and educators pay also needed to be the subject of generous expenditure, in recognition of their work which was “heroically difficult in the best of times,” and which has now become much more demanding, said Repubblika.

“We expect to see the government leading a national effort to take care of our children and ensure that the vulnerability of their young age does not result in the loss of their education as well as the loss of their health.”