Steward Healthcare denies illegally deducting sick leave, threatens UHM with legal action

Steward Health Care Malta has strongly denied any illegalities with regards sick leave deductions for government employees at the hospitals it manages and has threatened legal action.

The company issued a statement on Saturday with reference to the claims made by UHM – Voice of the Workers in a statement the union issued on Friday. “Steward Malta wishes to clarify that the union’s statements include various inaccuracies and unfounded allegations,” it said.

The UHM had alleged that whenever an employee is on sick for a stretch of four or more days, they are only being paid for first three days. This resulted in a situation where employees with a prolonged illness are suffering a deduction in salary.

The practice was only discovered after the union’s members found a deduction in their payslip. It was also reported that those who had been on sick leave for more than three days had a note saying that their sick leave benefit had been deducted.

The union pointed out that by law government workers receive their sick leave payment by their employer and are eligible for at least 30 days fully paid sick leave annually. It accused the American giant of breaching the provisions of the Employment and Industrial Relations Act, specifically the one on the protection of wages.

It said that the situation described by the union with regards to alleged illegal deduction of sick leave payments for government employees working at the three hospitals managed by Steward Health Care was incorrect, as the particular situation was relevant only to Karin Grech Hospital government employees and not to those working in other Steward-managed hospitals like the Gozo General Hospital.

“Moreover, the matter pertinent to Karin Grech Hospital is the result of years of government legacy practices, and is not related to the taking over of the management by Steward Malta,” reads the statement.

Steward claims the direction on how to pay for sick leave in Karin Grech Hospital was given by the Department of Social Security and this has been the case for many years. “Steward Malta would like to clarify that Karin Grech Hospital management is only responsible for the computation of salaries, with the funding being provided by the government, through its own account.

“As a matter of fact, once the Department of Social Security pays for sick leave, following the first three days, any monies remaining in the Karin Grech Hospital salary accounts stay with the government and not with Steward Malta. Steward submits monthly reports for scrutiny by the Ministry for Health who has full visibility of payroll processes and all rights to audit Steward. There is no possibility for Steward to retain for itself money that the Government has transferred for the payroll of Government employees.”

Steward Malta said it “could not accept that the union makes claims which are unfounded” and reserved its right to take legal action in relation to the claims.