Robert Abela says Jason Azzopardi doing a 'disservice' to Maltese politics and rule of law efforts

Robert Abela again hit out at Jason Azzopardi, saying that he is doing a "disservice" to Malta after alleging that a Labour politician was involved in an attempted bank heist.

In an interview on the labour party radio station, Robert Abela lambasted the Nationalist Party over their holier-than-thou approach to rule of law, and specifically targetted Jason Azzopardi over criminal allegations involving Labour party politicians.

Last week, Azzopardi claimed in a radio interview that a sitting Cabinet member was mentioned as an accomplice by Vince Muscat 'il-Koħħu' . Following these allegations, Abela accused him of undermining police investigations.

"You can't preach to us about the rule of law while doing worse yourself," he said.

READ MORE: [WATCH] Abela accuses Jason Azzopardi of undermining police investigations over Koħħu claim

He further lashed out at Opposition leader Bernard Grech. "He let himself become completely taken over by Jason Azzopardi and other exponents with the same qualities. He has no identity, no message - this Opposition is not authentic."

"They speak of rule of law in parliament, shouting over corruption and breaches in rule of law, but when it comes to their internal affairs things are much worse," he said.

PM stays put on immigration stance

Abela reiterated Malta's "full up" stance on immigration. Referring to the 52 asylum seekers looking to sue government over delayed rescue and pushback, Abela said that the case is unacceptable and goes beyond bringing those migrants in. "What bothers me is that we have a group in civil society in which the leader of the Opposition is an integral member."

READ MORE: 52 asylum seekers take government to court over delayed rescue and pushback

"We are bringing into our country more problems than there are around the world. We saw what happened in Lampedusa," he said.