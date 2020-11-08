COVID-19: 102 new cases, 103 recoveries

Malta has registered 102 new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, the health authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry's Facebook page shows that there were 103 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,962.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 08•11•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Sunday, November 8, 2020

Earlier today Malta registered its 76th death, a 91-year-old woman. The woman was being treated at the Good Samaritan Hospital after testing positive on 31 October. She died earlier today.

Today’s cases are still being investigated. From yesterday's cases 32 were family members of previously known cases, five were contacts of positive work colleagues, two were direct contacts with positive cases and another two were from social gatherings.

2,942 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 361,398 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 7141 cases of the virus since the start of the outbreak in March.