Malta laggard on pay: women earn 90c for each man's €1

Malta has been described as a laggard in implementing proposed EU rules giving employees the right to obtain information on pay levels in their workplace, broken down by gender for categories of employees doing the same work or work of equal value.

A report from the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions says 12 member states who have not implemented any of the measures proposed by the Commission and who have no plans to do so are dragging their feet on the reform. The group includes Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Latvia, Romania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The report blames the COVID-19 pandemic for the lack of progress, noting that this could have acted as a “brake on some taking action, as other priorities have emerged”.

But in other countries, “delays have occurred due to internal political debates, pre-dating COVID”. Moreover, plans announced by the European Commission to regulate at EU level has prompted some member states to adopt “a wait-and-see position”.

The gender pay gap in gross hourly earnings in the EU was 14.8% in 2018. According to salariesinmalta.com’s Gender Pay Gap Report 2020, in Malta the figure is at 10%, at the expense of women. This means that for every one euro that a man earns, a woman is only paid 90 cents, according to an analysis of over 13,500 single salary observations, provided by over 300 companies by the end of 2019.

Other reports suggested that the gender pay gap in Malta had shot up from 7.8% in 2007 to 12% in 2017 as more women started entering the labour market.

Stakeholders in Malta had mixed reactions to the EU proposal for compulsory pay transparency, which would see employees’ salaries or pay levels being openly disclosed.

The issue was discussed during a seminar organised by the National Commission for the Promotion for Equality in November 2019 with the General Workers Union and the Union Ħaddiema Maqgħudin coming out strongly in favour of wage transparency measures. But small business chamber GRTU and the Malta Employers’ Association advocated a more cautious approach towards the gender pay gap, warning about increased bureaucracy.

Fighting the pay gap

To help combat discriminatory pay practices by employers, the European Commission recommended in 2014 the introduction of pay transparency measures in all member states. But more than half still have not implemented any such measures.

A non-binding Recommendation on Pay Transparency, encourages states to introduce at least one of the following three measures: giving employees the right to obtain information on pay levels in their workplace, broken down by gender for categories of employees doing the same work or work of equal value; produce pay reports describing the average pay by category of employee or position, broken down by gender; or requiring companies to conduct pay audits with detailed analysis of pay differences between men and women by category of employee or position, as well as detailed information on pay and pay differentials on grounds of gender.

The first measures requiring companies to disclose information about the pay of their female and male employees were implemented by the Scandinavian member states along with Italy in the 1990s and early 2000s. They were followed by Austria, Belgium and France in the early 2010s.

Following the EC recommendation, Germany, Lithuania and the United Kingdom passed legislation requiring companies to produce pay reports, and Germany also legislated for non-mandatory pay audits.

The Irish government introduced a Gender Pay Gap Information Bill, obliging employers to publish pay reports annually. Five more member states – Estonia, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain – are advancing legal proposals, yet none have come to the stage of implementation.

In the Netherlands, the proposal for legislation on pay transparency was put on hold in the 2018 parliamentary debate; a new proposal was submitted in March 2019 by four opposition parties.

Portugal, which has obliged state-owned companies to compile pay reports since 2014, introduced legislation in 2018 extending obligatory reporting and auditing to private companies. But implementation is still pending and has been further postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Italy, which has obliged employers to report on pay as part of a broader gender equality report since 1991, has recently sought to advance the matter. A new legislative proposal from 2016 calls for the introduction of explicit anti-pay discrimination requirements for companies taking part in publicly funded work. A second proposal seeks to establish rules for pay transparency measures, but this has neither been discussed nor adopted.