menu

Doctors accuse Abela of being in denial over gravity of COVID-19 situation in Malta

Malta Medical Association says PM in denial after tourism minister launches ‘high risk’ Christmas mass event against medical advice

laura_calleja
10 November 2020, 7:54am
by Laura Calleja
Prime Minister Rober Abela
Prime Minister Rober Abela

The Malta Medical Association (MAM) has accused the Prime Minister of being denial over the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic in Malta, after the tourism minister promised “high risk” mass events for Christmas against medical advice.

The MAM said both Robert Abela and Julia Farrugia Portelli were deliberately ignoring scientific advice, “playing the populism card while death and disease from COVID-19 are reaching record heights”.

“It appears that for Minister Farrugia the July parties were the test tube, and Christmas is going to be the real thing in fomenting an unprecedented epidemic. It is no wonder that ‘fake’ enforcement has been taken away from the police and put under her responsibility,” MAM said.

The association was referring to big hotel parties which have been blamed for a return of COVID-19 after it had been gone down during the summer.

MAM said that 81 people have died from the virus and that there were 80 very seriously ill patients at Mater Dei of whom 12 were in the ITU.

7-day moving average
7-day moving average

“The daily 7-day average is now at 137 per day, with 7283 total cases. Based on the recorded 1.5% fatality at least another 35 deaths as expected to occur by the end of the month. Despite these deaths, the worst is still to come and if the daily average remains above hundred the healthcare system may soon collapse,” MAM said.

The association said that the worst was still to come and that if the daily average remained above a hundred, the healthcare system “may soon collapse.”

“While doctors and other healthcare workers have to risk their own health on a daily basis, the prime minister has ruled out any form of lockdown, while Minister Julia Farrugia now has new mechanisms in place to ask the whole Maltese population to ignore the advice of the Health Minister and Prof. Gauci, and go out and have fun during Christmas,” MAM said.

MAM said that it was “highly irresponsible,” and puts the lives of many patients and healthcare staff unnecessarily at risk. “COVID-19 will not kill Christmas but will kill more vulnerable Maltese people,” they said.

Joint statement from the Ministry for Culture, and Ministry for Tourism

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry for Culture, as well as the Ministry for Tourism said they wished to clarify that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mass events and annual activities which usually took place over Christmas have been cancelled.

This included Winter Wonderland – they said that contrary to the impression given by some, it was not true that in Valletta, and in some other localities, parties and or entertainment evenings would be held.

“As already explained at yesterday's press conference, the main street of Valletta will only be decorated with a Christmas tree and a crib. There will also be a projection of lights on the façade of the President's Palace and in St. George's Square,” they said.

The government said that the idea of the Valletta Cultural Agency was that through music, small choirs and performances, families who enter Valletta to buy gifts for their relatives or to eat in restaurants would have a positive Christmas experience. 

“Under the direction of the health authorities, these small and open-ended initiatives will be in full compliance with the directives and protocols in force. Everyone entering Valletta must also respect existing laws including the mandatory use of masks and social distance,” they said.

They stressed that health would remain a priority and therefore the decisions announced were created according to the different reality Malta now faced, calling on everyone to continue to abide by the measures in place. 

More in National
COVID-19 active cases rise to over 2,000
National

COVID-19 active cases rise to over 2,000
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Tumas freebie: ‘When we expect high standards, we must practice what we preach’, Grech says
National

[WATCH] Tumas freebie: ‘When we expect high standards, we must practice what we preach’, Grech says
Paul Cocks
News of COVID-19 vaccine sparks renewed hope among hospitality industry
National

News of COVID-19 vaccine sparks renewed hope among hospitality industry
Laura Calleja
Doctors accuse Abela of being in denial over gravity of COVID-19 situation in Malta
National

Doctors accuse Abela of being in denial over gravity of COVID-19 situation in Malta
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.