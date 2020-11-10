Doctors accuse Abela of being in denial over gravity of COVID-19 situation in Malta

The Malta Medical Association (MAM) has accused the Prime Minister of being denial over the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic in Malta, after the tourism minister promised “high risk” mass events for Christmas against medical advice.

The MAM said both Robert Abela and Julia Farrugia Portelli were deliberately ignoring scientific advice, “playing the populism card while death and disease from COVID-19 are reaching record heights”.

“It appears that for Minister Farrugia the July parties were the test tube, and Christmas is going to be the real thing in fomenting an unprecedented epidemic. It is no wonder that ‘fake’ enforcement has been taken away from the police and put under her responsibility,” MAM said.

The association was referring to big hotel parties which have been blamed for a return of COVID-19 after it had been gone down during the summer.

MAM said that 81 people have died from the virus and that there were 80 very seriously ill patients at Mater Dei of whom 12 were in the ITU.

“The daily 7-day average is now at 137 per day, with 7283 total cases. Based on the recorded 1.5% fatality at least another 35 deaths as expected to occur by the end of the month. Despite these deaths, the worst is still to come and if the daily average remains above hundred the healthcare system may soon collapse,” MAM said.

The association said that the worst was still to come and that if the daily average remained above a hundred, the healthcare system “may soon collapse.”

“While doctors and other healthcare workers have to risk their own health on a daily basis, the prime minister has ruled out any form of lockdown, while Minister Julia Farrugia now has new mechanisms in place to ask the whole Maltese population to ignore the advice of the Health Minister and Prof. Gauci, and go out and have fun during Christmas,” MAM said.

MAM said that it was “highly irresponsible,” and puts the lives of many patients and healthcare staff unnecessarily at risk. “COVID-19 will not kill Christmas but will kill more vulnerable Maltese people,” they said.

Joint statement from the Ministry for Culture, and Ministry for Tourism

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry for Culture, as well as the Ministry for Tourism said they wished to clarify that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mass events and annual activities which usually took place over Christmas have been cancelled.

This included Winter Wonderland – they said that contrary to the impression given by some, it was not true that in Valletta, and in some other localities, parties and or entertainment evenings would be held.

“As already explained at yesterday's press conference, the main street of Valletta will only be decorated with a Christmas tree and a crib. There will also be a projection of lights on the façade of the President's Palace and in St. George's Square,” they said.

The government said that the idea of the Valletta Cultural Agency was that through music, small choirs and performances, families who enter Valletta to buy gifts for their relatives or to eat in restaurants would have a positive Christmas experience.

“Under the direction of the health authorities, these small and open-ended initiatives will be in full compliance with the directives and protocols in force. Everyone entering Valletta must also respect existing laws including the mandatory use of masks and social distance,” they said.

They stressed that health would remain a priority and therefore the decisions announced were created according to the different reality Malta now faced, calling on everyone to continue to abide by the measures in place.