Kurt Farrugia appointed Superintendent of Cultural Heritage

Joseph Magro Conti, his predecessor, will be tasked with drawing up a strategy for national heritage

nicole_meilak
10 November 2020, 7:52pm
by Nicole Meilak
Kurt Farrugia will be replacing Joseph Magro Conti as Superintendent of Cultural Heritage, with Conti being tasked to draw up a holistic national heritage strategy for Malta. 

With the Ministry for National Heritage launching a process to draw up a strategy for national heritage, Conti will instead be tasked with designing the strategy and subsequent reforms in coordination and in full consultation with stakeholders in the sector. Farrugia will take his place as Superintendent. 

"This is an important step for our country, since this strategy and subsequent reforms should further promote the protection and recognition of the unique value that our national heritage offers not only locally but also on a global scale," a statement reads.

Farrugia previously held the position of Head of Planning Consultations within the Superintendence, having worked in the field of national heritage for 14 years. He holds a Master's Degree in Archaeology from the University of Malta.

 

