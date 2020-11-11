Developers’ lobby wants compensation for delayed graves at Addolorata Cemetery

Developers’ lobby MDA has weighed in on a delay in the government’s extension of the Addolorata Cemetery extension, which has been delayed.

The MDA said hundreds of families had paid hefty deposits to acquire a family grave, and said it had been inundated with complaints by families, who more than three years ago, were asked to sign a promise of sale agreement to buy a new grave and had to pay a deposit of €4,000 each.

The extension of the Addolarata Cemetery, including the construction of some 2,280 graves was approved by the Planning Authority in 2016. The MDA said that the government will be making a massive profit from this project, selling graves at €8,000 each. However, the association said no new graves have been delivered yet as stipulated in the conditions in the signed contracts.

MDA said that despite the repeated promises from the government that the commitment would soon be honoured, months have passed from the date when these graves had to be delivered and there seemed to be no end in sight.

The association said these families are now being asked to extend their promises of sale further.

“For the MDA it is unacceptable that the government, which should lead by example, is not keeping to its commitments. Families have forked out massive sums of money and made a lot of sacrifices to acquire their family grave. It is time that the Government puts its house in order and make sure that what its promise is delivered without any further delay,” the MDA said.

“The MDA will ask for compensation on behalf of these families if the government’s procrastination continues,” the MDA said.