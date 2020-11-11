Luxembourg and Germany added to coronavirus amber list

Travelers arrive in Malta from Luxembourg and Germany will now have to produce a negative COVID-19 test before arrival in Malta.

Airports in the UK, Spain and Poland have also been added to the list.

The full revised list is as follows: Austria, Belgium (all airports), Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France (all airports) Germany (all airports), Hungary, Ireland (all airports), Italy (Milan and Rome all airports, and Bologna, Naples, Perugia, Pescara, Pisa, Trieste, Turin, Venice), Luxembourg, Netherlands (all airports), Poland (all airports), Portugal (Porto), Spain (all airports), Switzerland (all airports), Turnisia, United Kingdom (Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newscastle, Nottingham.

All persons travelling from said countries are to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test performed no longer than 72 hours before arrival. Those failing to produce a test may be submitted to testing in Malta and may be subject to quarantine.

The notice will come into effect at midnight on Friday 13 November.