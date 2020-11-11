menu

Luxembourg and Germany added to coronavirus amber list

Persons travelling to Malta from listed countries will have to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test or face testing upon arrival

nicole_meilak
11 November 2020, 1:07pm
by Nicole Meilak

Travelers arrive in Malta from Luxembourg and Germany will now have to produce a negative COVID-19 test before arrival in Malta. 

Airports in the UK, Spain and Poland have also been added to the list. 

The full revised list is as follows: Austria, Belgium (all airports), Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France (all airports) Germany (all airports), Hungary, Ireland (all airports), Italy (Milan and Rome all airports, and Bologna, Naples, Perugia, Pescara, Pisa, Trieste, Turin, Venice), Luxembourg, Netherlands (all airports), Poland (all airports), Portugal (Porto), Spain (all airports), Switzerland (all airports), Turnisia, United Kingdom (Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newscastle, Nottingham.

All persons travelling from said countries are to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test performed no longer than 72 hours before arrival. Those failing to produce a test may be submitted to testing in Malta and may be subject to quarantine.

The notice will come into effect at midnight on Friday 13 November.

 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Luxembourg and Germany added to coronavirus amber list
National

Luxembourg and Germany added to coronavirus amber list
Nicole Meilak
Joe Mifsud recuses in perjury case against Ferris and Efimova
National

Joe Mifsud recuses in perjury case against Ferris and Efimova
Matthew Agius
141 new cases, four deaths registered yesterday
National

141 new cases, four deaths registered yesterday
Nicole Meilak
Joseph Muscat will be parte civile in Egrant perjury charges
National

Joseph Muscat will be parte civile in Egrant perjury charges
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.