Mqabba murder: Vince Gaffarena refuses to testify against men accused of shooting him

Shooting victim Vince Gaffarena has declined to testify in the case against the men accused of shooting him to avoid incriminating himself.

Magistrate Nadine Lia is presiding the compilation of evidence in which Owen Schembri and Leon Debono, both 18, are charged with murder and attempted murder.

Today’s sitting heard a number of uniformed police witnesses testify. Superintendent Josric Mifsud told the court that he had been dispatched to the scene on 26 July at Triq il-Konvoj ta Santa Marija in Kirkop after police received information that at around 10:45pm, a Renault Megane had been found with what appeared to be a shooting victim in it.

He said that Saviour Gaffarena, 27, did not appear to be alive and that paramedics had started treating his cousin Vince Gaffarena for gunshot wounds.

A WPC had asked Vince Gaffarena what had happened, Mifsud said. There was a lot of blood in his jaw and chest area and the victim couldn’t speak. A pen and paper was handed to him and he wrote “Owen Schembri and Leon Debono Kirkop” said the superintendent, who added that he saw Vince Gaffarena write it with his own eyes.

The WPC had then held on to the paper and handed it to the court experts at a later stage.

In the meantime RIU and CID units arrived. “Saviour Gaffarena was dead. He had a wound to his head and a swollen face,” said the superintendent, explaining that the bullet’s exit wound had distorted the man’s face. Gaffarena had been carrying a man bag containing a pistol and a magazine, he said.

Police units went to Hal Millieri where the shooting had allegedly taken place and eventually found a spent bullet casing.

It was evident that the car had gone off the road into a nearby field and then reversed out of it, he said.

The arrest took place on the 30th, Mifsud said. At around 11am he had received information as to where the pistol used in the crime was hidden, leading to its discovery in a field near Kirkop. Searches in a water tank nearby recovered the ammunition.

Inspector Kurt Zahra told the court that he had noticed a wobbly stone and had lifted it to find another magazine for the weapon. Police later found the pistol under a prickly pear tree in the vicinity.

Owen Schembri had said that he drove a red VW Polo owned by his grandfather. Superintendent Keith Arnaud told the court that he saw the vehicle near the apartment complex where Schembri lived.

The accused men sat expressionless, with arms crossed for the entirety of the sitting.

Vince Gaffarena refuses to testify

Defence lawyer Giannella De Marco corrected the prosecution which had described the 17 year old witness as a minor. Minority ends at age 16 under Maltese law, she said.

Inspector Zahra informed the court that the witness must be cautioned as the criminal investigation in his regard was still ongoing.

In the last sitting, Gaffarena was unable to testify as he had been turned away from court for having a high temperature. Today, Gaffarena was once again initially stopped from entering the building as he had a higher than permissible temperature. This time, however, he was allowed inside after Inspector Zahra went to intervene.

Testifying from an adjacent room via video-conferencing and after being cautioned that his testimony could incriminate him, Gaffarena said that he did not wish to testify.

Superintendent Arnaud asked to be allowed to have him testify on things which couldn't incriminate him. But when this was offered to Gaffarena, he said no.

Arnaud argued that only individual questions which could be incriminating could legitimately not be answered by the witness, but not all questions “point blank.”.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi however stated that Gaffarena was a witness and hence, all questions must be made, otherwise the court would only have half a picture of what happened.

The suggestion that the witness could be asked an incomplete set of questions was also shot down by lawyer Giannella De Marco, who described what the prosecution and parte civile were saying as “very dangerous.” Inferences could be drawn from anything he said, even if the questions he was asked were innocuous. “Even if he just says he was in the car, inferences could be drawn.”

Every suspect has a right to remain silent, argued the lawyer. The prosecution had said that Vince Gaffarena was the subject of an investigation and therefore was a suspect.

"It would create a great anomaly and a great disservice to justice and to the accused if he were to be examined in this way," said the lawyer.

After several exchanges, the parties agreed to present notes to allow the prosecution to clarify its position and request. The defence and the witness can then table their replies, said the court.

The court then moved on to hear submissions on Owen Schembri's bail application filed on 4 November and the Attorney General’s objection on the grounds of there being witnesses yet to testify and the serious nature of the charges.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi submitted that all the evidence had already been collected.

“The case is serious and this will not change, therefore by the AG’s reasoning he can never be granted bail. The AG is incorrect to cite this reason and is insulting our intelligence by doing so,” said the lawyer.

Inspector Zahra opposed the request, citing a “great danger of evidence being tampered with,” but Azzopardi quickly rebutted that this fear must be justified with evidence. “Otherwise this fear is just fear of the bogeyman,” quipped the lawyer.

Magistrate Lia informed the parties that she will decree on bail from chambers.

Lawyer Giannella De Marco is representing Leon Debono in the proceedings, whilst lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Alfred Abela are appearing for Owen Schembri. Lawyers James D'Agostino and Mark Refalo are representing the victims. Noel Bianco appeared to assist witness Vince Gaffarena.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, together with Superintendent Josric Mifsud.