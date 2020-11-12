[WATCH] MUT launching industrial action at Gozo school over construction work during school hours

MUT has notified government of industrial action starting Monday if heavy constructions works continue near a Gozo middle school.

Members of the affected school will report to work at the neighbouring senior school instead, unless the construction works are stopped during school hours.

A video released by the union shows the construction works in action, with heavy machinery right outside classroom windows.

“Heavy machinery is stationed literally inches away from students and educators in classrooms and no conversations could be held in corridors, let alone lessons in classrooms,” they said in a statement.

The school is sandwiched between two major construction projects, leading to serious health and safety shortcomings and loud noise from the sports complex project.

“Students and educators should not be put at risk and everything has to be done to protect and safeguard everyone at the school,” the union said.