Prison gets American bullet-proof vehicle for transport of high-risk inmates

Malta’s Correctional Services Agency has taken delivery of a bulletproof SUV to be used for prisoner escort duties.

Equipped with internal beacon lights, bulletproof glass and a bullbar amongst other things, the highly modified Ford SUV was part of an investment drive aimed at beefing up the prison’s capabilities, in line with evolving threat scenarios. Over €120,000 was spent on its purchase.

The minister in charge of national security, Byron Camilleri, pointed to the investment as evidence that the country was sparing no expense when it comes to security.

In a Facebook post this morning Camilleri said staff at the correctional facility were today filling roles which up till recently were carried out by other disciplined corps and that he was determined to give them what they needed to carry out their duties.

“I believe that with good tools we will be safeguarding the safety of our workers,” Camilleri said.