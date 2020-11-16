New pedestrian bridge connecting Corradino and Paola inaugurated by PM

A new bridge connecting Corradino and the MCAST Campus in Paola has been opened, spanning 25 metres over Dom Mintoff Road.

The “unity bridge” will cross over the former Corradino Hill, connecting the Corradino residential area with central Paola. A €1.6 million investment co-financed by the European Union, the bridge will replace the pelican lights, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to avoid the arterial roads.

“We’re not only celebrating this structure for strengthening pedestrian measures. This project will also be connecting families living in Corradino to Raħal Gdid. This is why we will be calling this the unity bridge,” Robert Abela said.

The bridge will improve accessability to MCAST and the Mariam Al Batool School further up the hill, benefiting thousands of students who walk, cycle or use public transport to attend school in the area. Pedestrians will also enjoy better access to the Corradino Industrial Zone, mosque, and church.

“This project forms part of a series of other initiatives to create a modal shift – a process plan to change the modality of the type of transport we use. Here we see the strengthening of pedestrian measures,” Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said.

As part of the project, a new pedestrian and cycling path was formed by Infrastructure Malta in the Mediterranean Gardens area. A lift and access ramp will be available at the Corradino side of the bridge.

This is the third pedestrian bridge set up in the local road network this year. A similar bridge was set up at L-Avjazzjoni Avenue close to the ITS facilities, and another one was inaugurated at San Gorg Preca Road, Blata l-Bajda a month later. Three additional crossings will soon be ready as part of other ongoing investments, including the Marsa Junction Project.