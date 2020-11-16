Rosianne Cutajar calls out Edwin Vassallo for stating the morning-after pill is abortive

Parliamentary secretary for Equality Rosianne Cutajar has hit-out at comments made by MP Edwin Vassallo, who stated in a Facebook post that the morning-after pill is abortive.

Vassallo was reacting to a statement by Cutajar who insisted the morning-after pill should be available in all pharmacies across the country.

“These are individuals without a conscience who want the country to believe that one can use people and throw them away,” he said.

He went on to say that for “these people” individuals can be used as objects for personal pleasures, and then thrown away.

“When one is sick, they should be killed with euthanasia. Before one is born, they want to kill them with an abortion, or to use pills that abort the baby,” the MP said.

The parliamentary secretary’s call for wider availability of contraceptive pills follows a MaltaToday study which revealed that only 64% of pharmacies open on Sunday sell the morning after pill.

Speaking in parliament on Monday, Cutajar called out the MP’s comments, accusing him of spreading misinformation on the issue.

“Edwin Vassallo only wants to push a conservative agenda,” she said.

Cutajar stated that it is wrong of the MP to treat women like children.

“We need human politicians which understand issues, not ones who blame people for their actions,” she stated.

The junior minister went on to explain how the pill is not abortive, but rather prevents ovulation, or prevents the fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus.

The morning-after pill (MAP) is a type of emergency birth control which is used to prevent pregnancy for women who have had unprotected sex, or whose birth control method failed.

It is recommended that the morning-after pill is taken within 72 hours of having intercourse and the earlier it is taken the more effective in can be in preventing an unwanted pregnancy.

The MP also reacted to statements made by pharmacists who insisted the pill goes against their own values.

“As I said, the pill is not abortive. If your conscience allows you to sell the condom, you should sell the morning after pill,” she said.

“It doesn’t harm the embryo and there is no miscarriage.”

Cutajar appealed for people to not allow false information to prevent them from having a responsible sexual relationship with their partner.

“With abortion being illegal in this country, it makes more sense to strengthen and facilitate access to contraception,” she said.